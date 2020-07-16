2851 N Orchard St 2

Amenities

24hr laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher dogs allowed 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry 24hr maintenance 24hr laundry internet access

Upgraded 2BD in Prime Lakeview - Property Id: 309980



Renovated 2 bedroom on 2nd floor of walk-up building

- Hardwood flooring throughout and updated kitchen / bathroom finishes

- Stainless steel appliances including dishwasher

- Shared deck space off kitchen

- Heat included in the rent; two wall a/c units included with the apartment

- Spacious and equally sized bedrooms, with ample closet space

- Online resident portal: pay your rent and submit maintenance requests

- Emergency maintenance available

- Water/trash/sewer utilities are bundled into $40/month. You would pay electric and cable/internet separately.

- 24/7 laundry room on-site

- Available storage units for rent, $25/month

- Free permit street parking

Lease Terms:

$500 one-time, non-refundable admin fee per apartment (no security deposit). Pets welcome: 2 pet maximum with no weight or breed restrictions $250 one-time, non-refundable pet fee per apartment; $30 pet rent/month, per pet. Renters Insurance is required. Pricing can change daily. Flexible lease terms.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2851-n-orchard-st-chicago-il-unit-2/309980

Property Id 309980



(RLNE5939300)