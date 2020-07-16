2851 N Orchard St 2

Amenities
Upgraded 2BD in Prime Lakeview - Property Id: 309980
Renovated 2 bedroom on 2nd floor of walk-up building
- Hardwood flooring throughout and updated kitchen / bathroom finishes
- Stainless steel appliances including dishwasher
- Shared deck space off kitchen
- Heat included in the rent; two wall a/c units included with the apartment
- Spacious and equally sized bedrooms, with ample closet space
- Online resident portal: pay your rent and submit maintenance requests
- Emergency maintenance available
- Water/trash/sewer utilities are bundled into $40/month. You would pay electric and cable/internet separately.
- 24/7 laundry room on-site
- Available storage units for rent, $25/month
- Free permit street parking
Lease Terms:
$500 one-time, non-refundable admin fee per apartment (no security deposit). Pets welcome: 2 pet maximum with no weight or breed restrictions $250 one-time, non-refundable pet fee per apartment; $30 pet rent/month, per pet. Renters Insurance is required. Pricing can change daily. Flexible lease terms.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2851-n-orchard-st-chicago-il-unit-2/309980
