Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

2851 N Orchard St 2

2851 North Orchard Street · (773) 454-1497
Location

2851 North Orchard Street, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,856

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

24hr laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
24hr laundry
internet access
Upgraded 2BD in Prime Lakeview - Property Id: 309980

Renovated 2 bedroom on 2nd floor of walk-up building
- Hardwood flooring throughout and updated kitchen / bathroom finishes
- Stainless steel appliances including dishwasher
- Shared deck space off kitchen
- Heat included in the rent; two wall a/c units included with the apartment
- Spacious and equally sized bedrooms, with ample closet space
- Online resident portal: pay your rent and submit maintenance requests
- Emergency maintenance available
- Water/trash/sewer utilities are bundled into $40/month. You would pay electric and cable/internet separately.
- 24/7 laundry room on-site
- Available storage units for rent, $25/month
- Free permit street parking
Lease Terms:
$500 one-time, non-refundable admin fee per apartment (no security deposit). Pets welcome: 2 pet maximum with no weight or breed restrictions $250 one-time, non-refundable pet fee per apartment; $30 pet rent/month, per pet. Renters Insurance is required. Pricing can change daily. Flexible lease terms.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2851-n-orchard-st-chicago-il-unit-2/309980
Property Id 309980

(RLNE5939300)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2851 N Orchard St 2 have any available units?
2851 N Orchard St 2 has a unit available for $1,856 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2851 N Orchard St 2 have?
Some of 2851 N Orchard St 2's amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2851 N Orchard St 2 currently offering any rent specials?
2851 N Orchard St 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2851 N Orchard St 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2851 N Orchard St 2 is pet friendly.
Does 2851 N Orchard St 2 offer parking?
No, 2851 N Orchard St 2 does not offer parking.
Does 2851 N Orchard St 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2851 N Orchard St 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2851 N Orchard St 2 have a pool?
No, 2851 N Orchard St 2 does not have a pool.
Does 2851 N Orchard St 2 have accessible units?
No, 2851 N Orchard St 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 2851 N Orchard St 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2851 N Orchard St 2 has units with dishwashers.
