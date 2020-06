Amenities

Spacious 2BR/2BA Available in Heart of Logan Sq! Great Deal ~ Don't Miss Out!

Gut-rehabbed, condo-quality apartment with exposed brick! Located in the heart of Logan Square, this 2 bedroom/2 bathroom unit features hardwood floors throughout the living areas, stainless steel appliances, stone tile bathroom. Central heat and air. Close to the Blue line, 90/94 and the heart of Logan Square. *Pictures may be of a similar unit in building.