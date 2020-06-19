All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 2827 West Belden.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
2827 West Belden
Last updated June 2 2020 at 8:20 PM

2827 West Belden

2827 West Belden Avenue · (872) 208-5722
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Logan Square
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2827 West Belden Avenue, Chicago, IL 60647
Logan Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
bbq/grill
If you have any questions or would like to schedule a viewing, please call Lourdes at 773-370-1989. 2827 W. Belden, 3B / Logan Square / 2 Bed-2 Bath / Available July 1st! / $2,200/Month / $2,200 Security Deposit / Central AC and Gas Forced Heating / In unit laundry/ Balcony / Cats Ok, No Dogs / Tenant pays for heat and electric / Assigned Outdoor Parking Included / $300 pet fee / Minimum 1-Year Lease / $50 credit/background check Gorgeous 2 bed/2 bed condo in the heart of Logan Square! Elevator building, hardwood floors throughout, granite counters, cherry cabinets, huge breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances including dishwasher and micro hood, in unit washer/dryer, central air and gas forced heating, king and queen size bedrooms, master bath with walk in closet, balcony off of living room!! 1 gated assigned parking space included!! Cats ok (2 pets max) with $300 pet fee, sorry No dogs. California Blue Line just around the corner, Fullerton, Milwaukee and California bus steps away. Convenient to Masada, Moran's, Chicago Diner, Spilt Milk, Revolution Brewery, Cozy Corner, Cole's, Logan Bar & Grill and much more. $50 Credit/background check,1 month security deposit and 1 year lease. Available July 1st. Call Lourdes at 773 370 1989/ No emails please. Cogent Real Estate, LLC - an IL licensed broker ChicagoApartmentsOnline.net An equal opportunity housing

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2827 West Belden have any available units?
2827 West Belden has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2827 West Belden have?
Some of 2827 West Belden's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2827 West Belden currently offering any rent specials?
2827 West Belden isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2827 West Belden pet-friendly?
Yes, 2827 West Belden is pet friendly.
Does 2827 West Belden offer parking?
Yes, 2827 West Belden does offer parking.
Does 2827 West Belden have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2827 West Belden offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2827 West Belden have a pool?
No, 2827 West Belden does not have a pool.
Does 2827 West Belden have accessible units?
No, 2827 West Belden does not have accessible units.
Does 2827 West Belden have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2827 West Belden has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2827 West Belden?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

5550 S Dorchester
5550 S Dorchester
Chicago, IL 60637
729 N Central Ave
729 N Central Ave
Chicago, IL 60644
Reside on North Park
1700 N North Park Ave
Chicago, IL 60614
7120 S Wabash
7120 S Wabash Ave
Chicago, IL 60619
5512 S. Hyde Park Boulevard
5512 S Hyde Park Blvd
Chicago, IL 60637
430 West Diversey
430 W Diversey Pkwy
Chicago, IL 60614
3247 North Seminary Ave. Apt.
3247 North Seminary Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
428 West Surf St. Apt.
428 West Surf Street
Chicago, IL 60657

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity