2827 West Belden

If you have any questions or would like to schedule a viewing, please call Lourdes at 773-370-1989. 2827 W. Belden, 3B / Logan Square / 2 Bed-2 Bath / Available July 1st! / $2,200/Month / $2,200 Security Deposit / Central AC and Gas Forced Heating / In unit laundry/ Balcony / Cats Ok, No Dogs / Tenant pays for heat and electric / Assigned Outdoor Parking Included / $300 pet fee / Minimum 1-Year Lease / $50 credit/background check Gorgeous 2 bed/2 bed condo in the heart of Logan Square! Elevator building, hardwood floors throughout, granite counters, cherry cabinets, huge breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances including dishwasher and micro hood, in unit washer/dryer, central air and gas forced heating, king and queen size bedrooms, master bath with walk in closet, balcony off of living room!! 1 gated assigned parking space included!! Cats ok (2 pets max) with $300 pet fee, sorry No dogs. California Blue Line just around the corner, Fullerton, Milwaukee and California bus steps away. Convenient to Masada, Moran's, Chicago Diner, Spilt Milk, Revolution Brewery, Cozy Corner, Cole's, Logan Bar & Grill and much more. $50 Credit/background check,1 month security deposit and 1 year lease. Available July 1st. Call Lourdes at 773 370 1989/ No emails please. Cogent Real Estate, LLC - an IL licensed broker ChicagoApartmentsOnline.net An equal opportunity housing



