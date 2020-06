Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Great Studio Apartment Available in Prime Lakeview Location - Don't Miss Out! Great location! Steps to everything Lincoln Park & East Lakeview have to offer! Close to Grocery (Trader Joes), Restaurants, shopping and nightlife. Unit features hardwood floors, updated kitchen & bath and laundry on site. MUST SEE! *Pictures, layout, and finishes may differ or be of a similar unit available within the building.