2734 North LINCOLN Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking garage

Lincoln Park's finest quality 3 bed/3 bath duplex home in a boutique elevator building with attached heated garage parking. Brilliant floor-plan with main floor hosting large family room with floor to ceiling windows, fireplace and covered terrace with composite deck spanning the width of the home. Entertainer's dream with chef's kitchen, Sub-Zero & Jenn Air appliances. Lavish master suite with dual closets, imported Calcutta marble in Master bathroom, heated floors, rain shower head, bench, hand-held shower head and soaking tub with handheld sprayer. Tremendous outdoor space with second covered terrace off bedrooms as well as interior staircase to private roof-top deck with skyline views. All baths have heated floors! Custom Italian lighting thru out, finest of finishes and tremendous space.