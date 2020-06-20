All apartments in Chicago
2734 North LINCOLN Avenue

2734 North Lincoln Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2734 North Lincoln Avenue, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
elevator
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
Lincoln Park's finest quality 3 bed/3 bath duplex home in a boutique elevator building with attached heated garage parking. Brilliant floor-plan with main floor hosting large family room with floor to ceiling windows, fireplace and covered terrace with composite deck spanning the width of the home. Entertainer's dream with chef's kitchen, Sub-Zero & Jenn Air appliances. Lavish master suite with dual closets, imported Calcutta marble in Master bathroom, heated floors, rain shower head, bench, hand-held shower head and soaking tub with handheld sprayer. Tremendous outdoor space with second covered terrace off bedrooms as well as interior staircase to private roof-top deck with skyline views. All baths have heated floors! Custom Italian lighting thru out, finest of finishes and tremendous space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2734 North LINCOLN Avenue have any available units?
2734 North LINCOLN Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2734 North LINCOLN Avenue have?
Some of 2734 North LINCOLN Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2734 North LINCOLN Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2734 North LINCOLN Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2734 North LINCOLN Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2734 North LINCOLN Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 2734 North LINCOLN Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2734 North LINCOLN Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2734 North LINCOLN Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2734 North LINCOLN Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2734 North LINCOLN Avenue have a pool?
No, 2734 North LINCOLN Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2734 North LINCOLN Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2734 North LINCOLN Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2734 North LINCOLN Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2734 North LINCOLN Avenue has units with dishwashers.
