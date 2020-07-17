All apartments in Chicago
2703 W North Ave 2001.
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

2703 W North Ave 2001

2703 West North Avenue · (312) 945-2989
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2703 West North Avenue, Chicago, IL 60622
West Town

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2001 · Avail. now

$2,700

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bike storage
new construction
tennis court
BRIGHT DUPLEX WITH A UNIQUE INTERIORS-GREAT PRICE - Property Id: 313262

Take advantage and be the first to live in this BRAND NEW 2 Bedroom 2 bathroom duplex up. All new construction with hardwood floors, king and queen sized bedrooms, big closets, Cesar Stone counters, stainless steel appliances, IN UNIT Laundry and 2 floors of living space!! Building features a bike room and attached liquor/convenience store. We are just STEPS to Cermak Grocer, the 606/Bloomingdale Trail, the tennis courts at Humboldt Park, and the main strips of Bucktown/Wicker Park, Humboldt Park and Logan Square. Location doesn't get much better than this!! Call for more info, to schedule a viewing or ask about similar units!! **Pics are of multiple units being finished in the building.

Call or text Lesley for a faster response
312-945-2989
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2703-w-north-ave-chicago-il-unit-2001/313262
Property Id 313262

(RLNE5942894)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2703 W North Ave 2001 have any available units?
2703 W North Ave 2001 has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2703 W North Ave 2001 have?
Some of 2703 W North Ave 2001's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2703 W North Ave 2001 currently offering any rent specials?
2703 W North Ave 2001 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2703 W North Ave 2001 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2703 W North Ave 2001 is pet friendly.
Does 2703 W North Ave 2001 offer parking?
No, 2703 W North Ave 2001 does not offer parking.
Does 2703 W North Ave 2001 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2703 W North Ave 2001 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2703 W North Ave 2001 have a pool?
No, 2703 W North Ave 2001 does not have a pool.
Does 2703 W North Ave 2001 have accessible units?
No, 2703 W North Ave 2001 does not have accessible units.
Does 2703 W North Ave 2001 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2703 W North Ave 2001 has units with dishwashers.

