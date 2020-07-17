2703 W North Ave 2001.

Amenities

BRIGHT DUPLEX WITH A UNIQUE INTERIORS-GREAT PRICE - Property Id: 313262



Take advantage and be the first to live in this BRAND NEW 2 Bedroom 2 bathroom duplex up. All new construction with hardwood floors, king and queen sized bedrooms, big closets, Cesar Stone counters, stainless steel appliances, IN UNIT Laundry and 2 floors of living space!! Building features a bike room and attached liquor/convenience store. We are just STEPS to Cermak Grocer, the 606/Bloomingdale Trail, the tennis courts at Humboldt Park, and the main strips of Bucktown/Wicker Park, Humboldt Park and Logan Square. Location doesn't get much better than this!! Call for more info, to schedule a viewing or ask about similar units!! **Pics are of multiple units being finished in the building.



