Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Unit 1 Available 09/01/20 2702 N RIDGEWAY AVE, #1 - Property Id: 315348



Rehabbed Huge 3 bedroom/2 bathroom in Logan Square!!!

THIS LOVELY APARTMENT FEATURES 3 BEDS + , 2 FULL BATHS, HARDWOOD FLOORS, BEAUTIFUL BATHROOMS AND KITCHENS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, GRANITE COUNTERS, IN UNIT LAUNDRY AND MUCH MORE! HUGE YARD AND GARAGE PARKING INCLUDED IN THE RENT! GREAT LOGAN SQUARE LOCATION ~ RESIDENTIAL TREE LINED STREET NEAR WONDERFUL RESTAURANTS, NIGHTLIFE, CTA AND MORE! - Presented by Fulton Grace Realty



Amenities:

Garage, Dishwasher, Hardwood, Granite Kitchen, Laundry In Unit

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2702-n-ridgeway-ave-chicago-il-unit-1/315348

Property Id 315348



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5961741)