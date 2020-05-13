All apartments in Chicago
Last updated April 19 2020 at 1:01 AM

2618 W 25th St

2618 West 25th Street · (573) 353-1391
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2618 West 25th Street, Chicago, IL 60608
Little Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1100 · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Really cute and charming 1 Bedroom1 Bath apartment - Property Id: 247282

Really cute and charming and a literally a stone's , near shops and restaurants. Just completely redone, including brand new high end tile bathroom, stainless steel appliances, quartz counter tops and w/d. 1 Bedroom 1 Bath apartment. Re-finished hardwood floors, really bright and sunny on top floor. New central HVAC, Off street parking for one car. Available now .No Smoking, Pet may be ok.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/247282
Property Id 247282

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5652181)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2618 W 25th St have any available units?
2618 W 25th St has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2618 W 25th St have?
Some of 2618 W 25th St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2618 W 25th St currently offering any rent specials?
2618 W 25th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2618 W 25th St pet-friendly?
No, 2618 W 25th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 2618 W 25th St offer parking?
Yes, 2618 W 25th St does offer parking.
Does 2618 W 25th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2618 W 25th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2618 W 25th St have a pool?
No, 2618 W 25th St does not have a pool.
Does 2618 W 25th St have accessible units?
No, 2618 W 25th St does not have accessible units.
Does 2618 W 25th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2618 W 25th St has units with dishwashers.
