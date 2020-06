Amenities

Must See One Bedroom in Prime Lincoln Park Location!

This 100% remodeled walk up is a three story corridor building that features a terra cotta facade. Located just a stone's throw from the Lakefront and Lincoln Park. This building is surrounded by great shopping, dining, nightlife, and transportation. Apartment Amenities: --Newly remodeled --Wall-to-wall carpeting --Air conditioning --Large walk-in closets --Mini-blinds Building Amenities: --Intercom entry system --Laundry facilities --On-site manager --Thermal pane windows **Photos may be of a similar unit **