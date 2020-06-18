All apartments in Chicago
2602 N Racine Ave 3

2602 North Racine Avenue · (773) 318-3881
Location

2602 North Racine Avenue, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 3 · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
dogs allowed
Charming 2Bed Apartment Available in Prime Lincoln - Property Id: 240814

Spacious 2 bedroom apartment features updated kitchen & bath, large living space, good closet space. Laundry on-site. Located between the Diversey Brown line and Fullerton CTA hub. Close to restaurants, shopping, nightlife, DePaul and more! *Pictures, layout, and finishes may differ or be of a similar unit available within the building.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/240814
Property Id 240814

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5629966)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2602 N Racine Ave 3 have any available units?
2602 N Racine Ave 3 has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2602 N Racine Ave 3 have?
Some of 2602 N Racine Ave 3's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2602 N Racine Ave 3 currently offering any rent specials?
2602 N Racine Ave 3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2602 N Racine Ave 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2602 N Racine Ave 3 is pet friendly.
Does 2602 N Racine Ave 3 offer parking?
No, 2602 N Racine Ave 3 does not offer parking.
Does 2602 N Racine Ave 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2602 N Racine Ave 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2602 N Racine Ave 3 have a pool?
No, 2602 N Racine Ave 3 does not have a pool.
Does 2602 N Racine Ave 3 have accessible units?
No, 2602 N Racine Ave 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 2602 N Racine Ave 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2602 N Racine Ave 3 has units with dishwashers.
