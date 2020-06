Amenities

patio / balcony garage

2 Bed 2.5 Bath West Loop Townhome Bright & spacious 3 level townhome in the heart of West Loop! this unit has 2 bed/2.1 bath, family room, office, balcony off the kitchen, & roof deck. Kitchen features marble countertops & master bath has double sinks. Attached garage parking spot. Ideally located: close to West Loop shops & restaurants. This is one of the best values in the West Loop!