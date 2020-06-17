All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

2540 W Albion Ave 1E

2540 West Albion Avenue · (773) 357-7733
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2540 West Albion Avenue, Chicago, IL 60645
West Ridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1E · Avail. Jul 1

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
garage
Unit 1E Available 07/01/20 Walk to Warren Park - Property Id: 225178

2 Bedroom / 1 Bath Apartment newly rehabbed apartment in Great West Rogers Park Location.

A close walk to the Warren Park and Golf Course.

This apartment has modern features including:

-In-Unit Washer & Dryer
-Central Heat and Air Conditioning
-Modern Kitchen
-Stainless Steel Appliances Including Dishwasher
-Granite Counter-tops
-Spacious Bedrooms
-Modern Bathroom
-Hardwood Flooring Throughout
-Attached Back Porch
-Large Courtyard Area

This building is located in West Rogers Park near the Devon Shopping Center and Warren Park. Walk to shopping, dining, and entertainment along Devon!

Easy free street parking in the neighborhood!

Garage Parking available for an additional monthly fee

Included in Rent: Water, Trash & Maintenance

Application Fee & Move Fee (Done Online)
No Security Deposit!
Administrative Fee/s & Tech Fees apply.
Cats okay with pet fee, no dogs.

*Photos may be of a similar unit.

Please reach out for more info and to schedule a showing!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/225178
Property Id 225178

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5815443)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2540 W Albion Ave 1E have any available units?
2540 W Albion Ave 1E has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2540 W Albion Ave 1E have?
Some of 2540 W Albion Ave 1E's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2540 W Albion Ave 1E currently offering any rent specials?
2540 W Albion Ave 1E isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2540 W Albion Ave 1E pet-friendly?
Yes, 2540 W Albion Ave 1E is pet friendly.
Does 2540 W Albion Ave 1E offer parking?
Yes, 2540 W Albion Ave 1E does offer parking.
Does 2540 W Albion Ave 1E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2540 W Albion Ave 1E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2540 W Albion Ave 1E have a pool?
No, 2540 W Albion Ave 1E does not have a pool.
Does 2540 W Albion Ave 1E have accessible units?
No, 2540 W Albion Ave 1E does not have accessible units.
Does 2540 W Albion Ave 1E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2540 W Albion Ave 1E has units with dishwashers.
