2540 W Albion Ave 1E

Amenities
Unit 1E Available 07/01/20 Walk to Warren Park - Property Id: 225178
2 Bedroom / 1 Bath Apartment newly rehabbed apartment in Great West Rogers Park Location.
A close walk to the Warren Park and Golf Course.
This apartment has modern features including:
-In-Unit Washer & Dryer
-Central Heat and Air Conditioning
-Modern Kitchen
-Stainless Steel Appliances Including Dishwasher
-Granite Counter-tops
-Spacious Bedrooms
-Modern Bathroom
-Hardwood Flooring Throughout
-Attached Back Porch
-Large Courtyard Area
This building is located in West Rogers Park near the Devon Shopping Center and Warren Park. Walk to shopping, dining, and entertainment along Devon!
Easy free street parking in the neighborhood!
Garage Parking available for an additional monthly fee
Included in Rent: Water, Trash & Maintenance
Application Fee & Move Fee (Done Online)
No Security Deposit!
Administrative Fee/s & Tech Fees apply.
Cats okay with pet fee, no dogs.
*Photos may be of a similar unit.
Please reach out for more info and to schedule a showing!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/225178
Property Id 225178
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5815443)