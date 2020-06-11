2425 North CLYBOURN Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

Spacious 2 bedroom 1 bath unit with great light in Lincoln Park. Private 17x17 deck with east exposure off main bedroom. Hardwood floors throughout. Large updated bathroom: walk in shower (no tub), vanity, floors. Updated sink and granite counters in kitchen. Freshly painted and cleaned. Washer/Dryer on same floor shared with only 1 other unit. Shared patio for residents of the property. One pet negotiable at owner's discretion plus an additional $50/month added to the rent. No smoking permitted on premises. Water included in rent;Tenant responsible for gas, electric, cable, internet.