Chicago, IL
2425 North CLYBOURN Avenue
Last updated February 15 2020 at 3:08 AM

2425 North CLYBOURN Avenue

2425 North Clybourn Avenue · (800) 795-1010
2425 North Clybourn Avenue, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
Spacious 2 bedroom 1 bath unit with great light in Lincoln Park. Private 17x17 deck with east exposure off main bedroom. Hardwood floors throughout. Large updated bathroom: walk in shower (no tub), vanity, floors. Updated sink and granite counters in kitchen. Freshly painted and cleaned. Washer/Dryer on same floor shared with only 1 other unit. Shared patio for residents of the property. One pet negotiable at owner's discretion plus an additional $50/month added to the rent. No smoking permitted on premises. Water included in rent;Tenant responsible for gas, electric, cable, internet.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: None.

Does 2425 North CLYBOURN Avenue have any available units?
2425 North CLYBOURN Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2425 North CLYBOURN Avenue have?
Some of 2425 North CLYBOURN Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2425 North CLYBOURN Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2425 North CLYBOURN Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2425 North CLYBOURN Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2425 North CLYBOURN Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2425 North CLYBOURN Avenue offer parking?
No, 2425 North CLYBOURN Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2425 North CLYBOURN Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2425 North CLYBOURN Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2425 North CLYBOURN Avenue have a pool?
No, 2425 North CLYBOURN Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2425 North CLYBOURN Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2425 North CLYBOURN Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2425 North CLYBOURN Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2425 North CLYBOURN Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
