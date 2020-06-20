All apartments in Chicago
2414 W Arthington St # 2
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

2414 W Arthington St # 2

2414 West Arthington Street · (312) 890-2118
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2414 West Arthington Street, Chicago, IL 60612
Near West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $1950 · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Drop-dead gorgeous Construction 3 flat. A beautiful brick building in a fantastic neighborhood; close to restaurants, shopping, and entertainment. Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer in unit, dishwasher, private deck, 2 queen size bedrooms, 1 king-size master bedroom with an ensuite bathroom and so much more. Each unit has 1 outdoor parking spot included in the rent.

$50 application fee per person over 18 and a one-time $500 move-in fee applies.

(RLNE5806641)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2414 W Arthington St # 2 have any available units?
2414 W Arthington St # 2 has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2414 W Arthington St # 2 have?
Some of 2414 W Arthington St # 2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2414 W Arthington St # 2 currently offering any rent specials?
2414 W Arthington St # 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2414 W Arthington St # 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2414 W Arthington St # 2 is pet friendly.
Does 2414 W Arthington St # 2 offer parking?
Yes, 2414 W Arthington St # 2 does offer parking.
Does 2414 W Arthington St # 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2414 W Arthington St # 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2414 W Arthington St # 2 have a pool?
No, 2414 W Arthington St # 2 does not have a pool.
Does 2414 W Arthington St # 2 have accessible units?
No, 2414 W Arthington St # 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 2414 W Arthington St # 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2414 W Arthington St # 2 has units with dishwashers.
