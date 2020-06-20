2414 W Arthington St # 2

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Drop-dead gorgeous Construction 3 flat. A beautiful brick building in a fantastic neighborhood; close to restaurants, shopping, and entertainment. Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer in unit, dishwasher, private deck, 2 queen size bedrooms, 1 king-size master bedroom with an ensuite bathroom and so much more. Each unit has 1 outdoor parking spot included in the rent.



$50 application fee per person over 18 and a one-time $500 move-in fee applies.



(RLNE5806641)