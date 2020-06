Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities internet access

RECENTLY REHABBED. Top floor. condo quality rehab. Central HVAC. Prime location in Bucktown, 3 bedrooms, hardwood maple floors, Vintage details such as built in cabinetry/hutch, decorative pillars and exposed brick in master bedroom. Easy access to expressway, blue line and all Bucktown/Wicker Park/Logan Square have to offer. Utilities such as gas, electric, WIFI, cable can be bundled for additional charge per month. INCLUDES FREE LAUNDRY IN UNIT.