Chicago, IL
2315 N Commonwealth
Last updated June 4 2020 at 3:14 PM

2315 N Commonwealth

2315 North Commonwealth Avenue · (224) 600-5852
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2315 North Commonwealth Avenue, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
internet access
Gut rehab in courtyard condo building steps from LP zoo. Huge separate dining room and den. Juliettebalcony. Deco fireplace. Granite and SS apps. Laundry in unit. Parking available at 345 w Fullerton. Basic cable, internet and heat included. Extra storage. Available now. 1yr minimum lease. Condo fees will apply and are TBD. 1 Month Security Deposit.This beautiful light-filled and renovated Lincoln Park 2 Bed | 1 Bath features an updated kitchen with cherry cabinets, stainless steel appliances, stone backsplash, granite countertops, a butlers pantry, and a dishwasher. Dont need a second bedroom? Use it as an office or a den. There is hardwood flooring throughout, a formal dining room, in-unit laundry, and an updated bathroom. The original crown molding, decorative fireplace, Juliette balcony, and French doors adds a touch of charm along with the buildings lovely courtyard. Located near parks, restaurants, the lake, and the Zoo. Heat, cable, and internet included in the rent. Pets are welcomed. Contact agent for nearby parking options. cbrd119769

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2315 N Commonwealth have any available units?
2315 N Commonwealth doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2315 N Commonwealth have?
Some of 2315 N Commonwealth's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2315 N Commonwealth currently offering any rent specials?
2315 N Commonwealth isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2315 N Commonwealth pet-friendly?
Yes, 2315 N Commonwealth is pet friendly.
Does 2315 N Commonwealth offer parking?
Yes, 2315 N Commonwealth does offer parking.
Does 2315 N Commonwealth have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2315 N Commonwealth offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2315 N Commonwealth have a pool?
No, 2315 N Commonwealth does not have a pool.
Does 2315 N Commonwealth have accessible units?
No, 2315 N Commonwealth does not have accessible units.
Does 2315 N Commonwealth have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2315 N Commonwealth has units with dishwashers.
