2315 N Commonwealth

Amenities

Gut rehab in courtyard condo building steps from LP zoo. Huge separate dining room and den. Juliettebalcony. Deco fireplace. Granite and SS apps. Laundry in unit. Parking available at 345 w Fullerton. Basic cable, internet and heat included. Extra storage. Available now. 1yr minimum lease. Condo fees will apply and are TBD. 1 Month Security Deposit.This beautiful light-filled and renovated Lincoln Park 2 Bed | 1 Bath features an updated kitchen with cherry cabinets, stainless steel appliances, stone backsplash, granite countertops, a butlers pantry, and a dishwasher. Dont need a second bedroom? Use it as an office or a den. There is hardwood flooring throughout, a formal dining room, in-unit laundry, and an updated bathroom. The original crown molding, decorative fireplace, Juliette balcony, and French doors adds a touch of charm along with the buildings lovely courtyard. Located near parks, restaurants, the lake, and the Zoo. Heat, cable, and internet included in the rent. Pets are welcomed. Contact agent for nearby parking options. cbrd119769