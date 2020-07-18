All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 2258 West Cullerton Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
2258 West Cullerton Street
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:52 AM

2258 West Cullerton Street

2258 West Cullerton Street · (773) 615-9896
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2258 West Cullerton Street, Chicago, IL 60608
Lower West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$2,250

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
One block to the Western Ave. Pink Line "el" train! Available 8/1. Newer construction, 3 unit, boutique building in the heart of Pilsen. Move right in to this polished 3 bed/2 bath penthouse condo with an assigned outdoor parking space included in price. Located on a tree-lined street on a corner lot with abundant light! Features include kitchen/living room combo with quartz counters, high-efficiency SS appliances, white shaker cabinets, recessed lighting, LVT hardwood-like flooring, washer/dryer in-unit, modern baths with porcelain tile and granite counters, and a large rear deck for lounging and entertaining. Pets are negotiable, no security deposit, non-refundable move-in fee. Easy online application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2258 West Cullerton Street have any available units?
2258 West Cullerton Street has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2258 West Cullerton Street have?
Some of 2258 West Cullerton Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2258 West Cullerton Street currently offering any rent specials?
2258 West Cullerton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2258 West Cullerton Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2258 West Cullerton Street is pet friendly.
Does 2258 West Cullerton Street offer parking?
Yes, 2258 West Cullerton Street offers parking.
Does 2258 West Cullerton Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2258 West Cullerton Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2258 West Cullerton Street have a pool?
No, 2258 West Cullerton Street does not have a pool.
Does 2258 West Cullerton Street have accessible units?
No, 2258 West Cullerton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2258 West Cullerton Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2258 West Cullerton Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 2258 West Cullerton Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Essex on the Park
808 S Michigan Ave
Chicago, IL 60605
1825 W Foster Ave
1825 W Foster Ave
Chicago, IL 60640
Woodlawn Terrace
4726 S Woodlawn Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
NEXT
347 W Chestnut St
Chicago, IL 60610
180 W Adams
180 West Adams Street
Chicago, IL 60603
5836 W Madison St
5836 W Madison St
Chicago, IL 60644
West77
77 West Huron
Chicago, IL 60654
Reside on Clarendon
4157 N Clarendon Ave
Chicago, IL 60613

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
Lincoln SquareUptown

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity