2258 West Cullerton Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

One block to the Western Ave. Pink Line "el" train! Available 8/1. Newer construction, 3 unit, boutique building in the heart of Pilsen. Move right in to this polished 3 bed/2 bath penthouse condo with an assigned outdoor parking space included in price. Located on a tree-lined street on a corner lot with abundant light! Features include kitchen/living room combo with quartz counters, high-efficiency SS appliances, white shaker cabinets, recessed lighting, LVT hardwood-like flooring, washer/dryer in-unit, modern baths with porcelain tile and granite counters, and a large rear deck for lounging and entertaining. Pets are negotiable, no security deposit, non-refundable move-in fee. Easy online application.