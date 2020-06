Amenities

ALL NEW REHABBED 2 BEDROOM APARTMENT Close to Hyde Park and Bronzeville. WonderfulLY updated with new appliances and fixtures. Located on 55th Street with easy access to public transportation. Only minutes from MIDWAY ORANGE LINE and Downtown Chicago. Rent includes heat and 1 parking space*** Beautiful kitchen with granite counter tops; cherry wood cabinets, freshly painted; spacious closets in both bedrooms; new ceramic tile in kitchen. Updated bathroom. MOVE - IN - READY. **Credit, Criminal and Eviction background check required. A $500 non-refundable move-in fee plus first months' rent must be paid before moving in. APPLY ONLINE AT ZUMPER w/ property address.