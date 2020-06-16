2222 W DIVERSEY

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated

Fabulous 2 bedroom brick/timber loft at River Park w/ 14' ceilings. Located on the quiet, west side of the building. Features hardwood floors throughout, beautifully updated kitchen w/ granite/ss appliances. In-unit washer/dryer, fireplace, custom lighting, and balcony. 2 walk-in closets. Garage parking is included. Building amenities include large common rooftop deck with spectacular downtown views. Easy access to Logan Square, Grocery, and much more! Available for an immediate move-in. 15-18 month lease preferred.