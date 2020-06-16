All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 2222 W DIVERSEY.
2222 W DIVERSEY
Last updated February 27 2020 at 12:38 PM

2222 W DIVERSEY

2222 West Diversey Avenue · (219) 221-1782
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2222 West Diversey Avenue, Chicago, IL 60618
Logan Square

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fabulous 2 bedroom brick/timber loft at River Park w/ 14' ceilings. Located on the quiet, west side of the building. Features hardwood floors throughout, beautifully updated kitchen w/ granite/ss appliances. In-unit washer/dryer, fireplace, custom lighting, and balcony. 2 walk-in closets. Garage parking is included. Building amenities include large common rooftop deck with spectacular downtown views. Easy access to Logan Square, Grocery, and much more! Available for an immediate move-in. 15-18 month lease preferred.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2222 W DIVERSEY have any available units?
2222 W DIVERSEY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2222 W DIVERSEY have?
Some of 2222 W DIVERSEY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2222 W DIVERSEY currently offering any rent specials?
2222 W DIVERSEY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2222 W DIVERSEY pet-friendly?
No, 2222 W DIVERSEY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 2222 W DIVERSEY offer parking?
Yes, 2222 W DIVERSEY does offer parking.
Does 2222 W DIVERSEY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2222 W DIVERSEY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2222 W DIVERSEY have a pool?
No, 2222 W DIVERSEY does not have a pool.
Does 2222 W DIVERSEY have accessible units?
No, 2222 W DIVERSEY does not have accessible units.
Does 2222 W DIVERSEY have units with dishwashers?
No, 2222 W DIVERSEY does not have units with dishwashers.
