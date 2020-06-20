2215 W Wellington Ave

Amenities
Take advantage of this rare opportunity to rent an ENTIRE HOUSE to yourself! This beautiful coach house owners' unit has many custom features: custom cabinetry, built-in storage, hardwood floors, upgraded trim and lighting. BIG kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances dine-in area PLUS separate dining room and large living room. All bedrooms at the very least fit queens, dresser and desk, the basement bedroom and upstairs master will easily accommodate kings with dressers, desks. Extra space room in the basement and top floor for a den, play room or office. In unit laundry, central air and large deck just outside, and GREAT LOCATION!! Easy access to 90/94 and everything in Lincoln Park, Roscoe Village, Logan Square and Lakeview. Call for more information or to schedule a viewing.
VIDEO TOUR AVAILABLE
FEATURES
A/C
Cats Ok
Ceiling Fans
Deck
Dishwasher
Dogs Ok
Eat-in Kitchen
Free Laundry
Garage
Garage Parking Available
Hardwood Floors
Laundry in Unit
Modern Kitchen
Porch
Small Dog OK
Stainless Steel Appliances
Stainless Steel Fridge