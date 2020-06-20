2215 W Wellington Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Take advantage of this rare opportunity to rent an ENTIRE HOUSE to yourself! This beautiful coach house owners' unit has many custom features: custom cabinetry, built-in storage, hardwood floors, upgraded trim and lighting. BIG kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances dine-in area PLUS separate dining room and large living room. All bedrooms at the very least fit queens, dresser and desk, the basement bedroom and upstairs master will easily accommodate kings with dressers, desks. Extra space room in the basement and top floor for a den, play room or office. In unit laundry, central air and large deck just outside, and GREAT LOCATION!! Easy access to 90/94 and everything in Lincoln Park, Roscoe Village, Logan Square and Lakeview. Call for more information or to schedule a viewing.



VIDEO TOUR AVAILABLE



FEATURES

A/C

Cats Ok

Ceiling Fans

Deck

Dishwasher

Dogs Ok

Eat-in Kitchen

Free Laundry

Garage

Garage Parking Available

Hardwood Floors

Laundry in Unit

Modern Kitchen

Porch

Small Dog OK

Stainless Steel Appliances

Stainless Steel Fridge