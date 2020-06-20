All apartments in Chicago
Last updated May 27 2020 at 7:05 AM

2215 W Wellington Ave

2215 West Wellington Avenue · (312) 857-6605
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2215 West Wellington Avenue, Chicago, IL 60618
North Center

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2500 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Take advantage of this rare opportunity to rent an ENTIRE HOUSE to yourself! This beautiful coach house owners' unit has many custom features: custom cabinetry, built-in storage, hardwood floors, upgraded trim and lighting. BIG kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances dine-in area PLUS separate dining room and large living room. All bedrooms at the very least fit queens, dresser and desk, the basement bedroom and upstairs master will easily accommodate kings with dressers, desks. Extra space room in the basement and top floor for a den, play room or office. In unit laundry, central air and large deck just outside, and GREAT LOCATION!! Easy access to 90/94 and everything in Lincoln Park, Roscoe Village, Logan Square and Lakeview. Call for more information or to schedule a viewing.

VIDEO TOUR AVAILABLE

FEATURES
A/C
Cats Ok
Ceiling Fans
Deck
Dishwasher
Dogs Ok
Eat-in Kitchen
Free Laundry
Garage
Garage Parking Available
Hardwood Floors
Laundry in Unit
Modern Kitchen
Porch
Small Dog OK
Stainless Steel Appliances
Stainless Steel Fridge

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2215 W Wellington Ave have any available units?
2215 W Wellington Ave has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2215 W Wellington Ave have?
Some of 2215 W Wellington Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2215 W Wellington Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2215 W Wellington Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2215 W Wellington Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2215 W Wellington Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2215 W Wellington Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2215 W Wellington Ave does offer parking.
Does 2215 W Wellington Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2215 W Wellington Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2215 W Wellington Ave have a pool?
No, 2215 W Wellington Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2215 W Wellington Ave have accessible units?
No, 2215 W Wellington Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2215 W Wellington Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2215 W Wellington Ave has units with dishwashers.
