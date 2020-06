Amenities

3 bed 2 bath duplex up in Roscoe Village

Vintage 3 bed, 2 bath duplex up on lovely block in Audobon school district. Nice eat in kitchen with pantry and stainless steel appliances. 1 bedroom and full bath on main level, two bedrooms and full bath up. Central heat/AC. Immediate availability. Owner occupied building, no parking, small shared yard. Laundry in unit. Walking distance to brown line el, roscoe shops. Sorry no Pets