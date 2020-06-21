All apartments in Chicago
2123 W Warner
Last updated May 22 2020 at 9:45 PM

2123 W Warner

2123 West Warner Avenue · (312) 300-1420
Location

2123 West Warner Avenue, Chicago, IL 60618
North Center

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Live around the corner from Coonley School, 1/2 block from Lincoln Ave and a couple blocks from Welles Park.

For rent, a large 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom 3-story coach house in the back of a gorgeous brick 2-flat. Amenities include in-unit laundry, central air, updated kitchen and baths, and a small deck off the second floor.

Within walking distance to Irving Park brown line, Jewel-Osco, 24h CVS, Trader Joe's, Bottles and Cans wine shop, and numerous bars, cafes and shops. Easy off-street parking. Excellent access to public transit options. Easy access to Wrigleyville, the lakefront, Lakeview, Roscoe Village, and Lincoln Square. Pets ok.

Move-in fee, no security deposit.

Asking $2700/Month

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2123 W Warner have any available units?
2123 W Warner doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2123 W Warner have?
Some of 2123 W Warner's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2123 W Warner currently offering any rent specials?
2123 W Warner isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2123 W Warner pet-friendly?
Yes, 2123 W Warner is pet friendly.
Does 2123 W Warner offer parking?
Yes, 2123 W Warner does offer parking.
Does 2123 W Warner have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2123 W Warner does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2123 W Warner have a pool?
No, 2123 W Warner does not have a pool.
Does 2123 W Warner have accessible units?
No, 2123 W Warner does not have accessible units.
Does 2123 W Warner have units with dishwashers?
No, 2123 W Warner does not have units with dishwashers.
