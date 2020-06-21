2123 W Warner

Amenities

Live around the corner from Coonley School, 1/2 block from Lincoln Ave and a couple blocks from Welles Park.



For rent, a large 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom 3-story coach house in the back of a gorgeous brick 2-flat. Amenities include in-unit laundry, central air, updated kitchen and baths, and a small deck off the second floor.



Within walking distance to Irving Park brown line, Jewel-Osco, 24h CVS, Trader Joe's, Bottles and Cans wine shop, and numerous bars, cafes and shops. Easy off-street parking. Excellent access to public transit options. Easy access to Wrigleyville, the lakefront, Lakeview, Roscoe Village, and Lincoln Square. Pets ok.



Move-in fee, no security deposit.



Asking $2700/Month