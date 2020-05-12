2117 North WINCHESTER Avenue

Amenities

Beautiful 3BR/2BA duplex on a great, quiet low traffic street in the heart of Bucktown. Recently updated kitchen with quartz countertops, custom cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. New carpet and updated baths. Walking distance to the Western Blue line, around the corner from the Webster Kennedy entrance, steps to the Armitage/Damen intersection and all shops, restaurants, and nightlife that Bucktown as to offer! Washer Dryer in unit. $750 non refundable move in fee. Available Now. Garage parking space included.