2117 North WINCHESTER Avenue
Last updated May 15 2020 at 12:37 AM

2117 North WINCHESTER Avenue

2117 North Winchester Avenue · (800) 795-1010
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2117 North Winchester Avenue, Chicago, IL 60614
Logan Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1F · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3BR/2BA duplex on a great, quiet low traffic street in the heart of Bucktown. Recently updated kitchen with quartz countertops, custom cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. New carpet and updated baths. Walking distance to the Western Blue line, around the corner from the Webster Kennedy entrance, steps to the Armitage/Damen intersection and all shops, restaurants, and nightlife that Bucktown as to offer! Washer Dryer in unit. $750 non refundable move in fee. Available Now. Garage parking space included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2117 North WINCHESTER Avenue have any available units?
2117 North WINCHESTER Avenue has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2117 North WINCHESTER Avenue have?
Some of 2117 North WINCHESTER Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2117 North WINCHESTER Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2117 North WINCHESTER Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2117 North WINCHESTER Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2117 North WINCHESTER Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 2117 North WINCHESTER Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2117 North WINCHESTER Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2117 North WINCHESTER Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2117 North WINCHESTER Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2117 North WINCHESTER Avenue have a pool?
No, 2117 North WINCHESTER Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2117 North WINCHESTER Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2117 North WINCHESTER Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2117 North WINCHESTER Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2117 North WINCHESTER Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
