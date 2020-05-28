2108 West 18th Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly new construction

1 MONTH FREE ON A 12 MONTH LEASE!! New Construction CONDO Quality 3BR/2BA Unit. Features include: Custom Kitchen with Flat Paneled Cabinetry, Stainless Steel Appliance Package w/ Quartz Counter Tops. Designer Inspired bathrooms w/ Floating Vanities & Porcelain Tiles. White Washed Stained Hardwood Flooring throughout Living Space. Terrace off Living Room. Shared Roof Top Deck with Panoramic Views of the city. In-Unit W/D. Close to all that Pilsen has to offer. Pink line station is one block away, multiple bus routes in area and great access to expressways. Surrounded by UIC, Medical District, Halsted St Art Galleries, near Taylor St Restaurants. Ready for immediate occupancy! Non refundable move-in fee $500, one-time non refundable pet fee $250/per pet.