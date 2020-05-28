All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:18 PM

2108 West 18th Place

2108 West 18th Place · (312) 286-0427
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2108 West 18th Place, Chicago, IL 60608
Lower West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
new construction
1 MONTH FREE ON A 12 MONTH LEASE!! New Construction CONDO Quality 3BR/2BA Unit. Features include: Custom Kitchen with Flat Paneled Cabinetry, Stainless Steel Appliance Package w/ Quartz Counter Tops. Designer Inspired bathrooms w/ Floating Vanities & Porcelain Tiles. White Washed Stained Hardwood Flooring throughout Living Space. Terrace off Living Room. Shared Roof Top Deck with Panoramic Views of the city. In-Unit W/D. Close to all that Pilsen has to offer. Pink line station is one block away, multiple bus routes in area and great access to expressways. Surrounded by UIC, Medical District, Halsted St Art Galleries, near Taylor St Restaurants. Ready for immediate occupancy! Non refundable move-in fee $500, one-time non refundable pet fee $250/per pet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 250
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2108 West 18th Place have any available units?
2108 West 18th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2108 West 18th Place have?
Some of 2108 West 18th Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2108 West 18th Place currently offering any rent specials?
2108 West 18th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2108 West 18th Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 2108 West 18th Place is pet friendly.
Does 2108 West 18th Place offer parking?
No, 2108 West 18th Place does not offer parking.
Does 2108 West 18th Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2108 West 18th Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2108 West 18th Place have a pool?
No, 2108 West 18th Place does not have a pool.
Does 2108 West 18th Place have accessible units?
No, 2108 West 18th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2108 West 18th Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2108 West 18th Place has units with dishwashers.
