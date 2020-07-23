All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:14 AM

2106 W Ainslie

2106 W Ainslie St · (708) 942-1771
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2106 W Ainslie St, Chicago, IL 60625
Lincoln Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
bike storage
Spacious 1 bedroom in Lincoln Square with Heat and cooking gas included. Walking distance to plenty of restaurants, shops, and a lively night life. Less than a 6 minute walk to the Damen Brown line which can take you to all over the city; South Loop, Gold Coast, Lakeview, Lincoln Park and even up to Evanston!This fully renovated 1 bedroom apartment has hardwood floors throughout and ceiling fans. Tons of closet space for storage. The kitchen has been upgraded with dark cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and a dishwasher. This building is pet friendly with laundry, bike room and storage all on-site.No security deposit....Call today to view!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2106 W Ainslie have any available units?
2106 W Ainslie doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2106 W Ainslie have?
Some of 2106 W Ainslie's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2106 W Ainslie currently offering any rent specials?
2106 W Ainslie is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2106 W Ainslie pet-friendly?
Yes, 2106 W Ainslie is pet friendly.
Does 2106 W Ainslie offer parking?
No, 2106 W Ainslie does not offer parking.
Does 2106 W Ainslie have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2106 W Ainslie does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2106 W Ainslie have a pool?
No, 2106 W Ainslie does not have a pool.
Does 2106 W Ainslie have accessible units?
No, 2106 W Ainslie does not have accessible units.
Does 2106 W Ainslie have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2106 W Ainslie has units with dishwashers.
