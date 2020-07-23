2106 W Ainslie

Amenities

Spacious 1 bedroom in Lincoln Square with Heat and cooking gas included. Walking distance to plenty of restaurants, shops, and a lively night life. Less than a 6 minute walk to the Damen Brown line which can take you to all over the city; South Loop, Gold Coast, Lakeview, Lincoln Park and even up to Evanston!This fully renovated 1 bedroom apartment has hardwood floors throughout and ceiling fans. Tons of closet space for storage. The kitchen has been upgraded with dark cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and a dishwasher. This building is pet friendly with laundry, bike room and storage all on-site.No security deposit....Call today to view!