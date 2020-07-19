2101 North Leavitt Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly accepts section 8

Sunny and totally vintage on a wide, residential, tree-lined street! Features hardwood floors and original trim, eat-in kitchen with refrigerator, stove, built-in hutch, and pantry, classic bathroom with claw foot soaker tub, coin-operated laundry in the building, and near Holstein Park, the Damen Blue Line, Western, Damen, North Ave and Armitage bus routes, plus the 94 expressway, and all of the popular Bucktown and Wicker Park nightlife, restaurants, shops, and cafes! Great credit and rental history expected! $65 credit/background check per person 18+, $500 non-refundable move-in fee, (no security deposit) and first month's rent due at lease signing. No 3rd party applications accepted. Cats (only) permitted with NO pet fees! Tenants pay all utilities. Section 8 applicants welcome. Available now!