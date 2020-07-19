All apartments in Chicago
2101 North Leavitt Street
Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:06 AM

2101 North Leavitt Street

2101 North Leavitt Street · (773) 697-4474
Location

2101 North Leavitt Street, Chicago, IL 60647
Logan Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,450

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Sunny and totally vintage on a wide, residential, tree-lined street! Features hardwood floors and original trim, eat-in kitchen with refrigerator, stove, built-in hutch, and pantry, classic bathroom with claw foot soaker tub, coin-operated laundry in the building, and near Holstein Park, the Damen Blue Line, Western, Damen, North Ave and Armitage bus routes, plus the 94 expressway, and all of the popular Bucktown and Wicker Park nightlife, restaurants, shops, and cafes! Great credit and rental history expected! $65 credit/background check per person 18+, $500 non-refundable move-in fee, (no security deposit) and first month's rent due at lease signing. No 3rd party applications accepted. Cats (only) permitted with NO pet fees! Tenants pay all utilities. Section 8 applicants welcome. Available now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2101 North Leavitt Street have any available units?
2101 North Leavitt Street has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2101 North Leavitt Street have?
Some of 2101 North Leavitt Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2101 North Leavitt Street currently offering any rent specials?
2101 North Leavitt Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2101 North Leavitt Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2101 North Leavitt Street is pet friendly.
Does 2101 North Leavitt Street offer parking?
No, 2101 North Leavitt Street does not offer parking.
Does 2101 North Leavitt Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2101 North Leavitt Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2101 North Leavitt Street have a pool?
No, 2101 North Leavitt Street does not have a pool.
Does 2101 North Leavitt Street have accessible units?
No, 2101 North Leavitt Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2101 North Leavitt Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2101 North Leavitt Street does not have units with dishwashers.
