2041 W POTOMAC

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Top floor 2 bed/ 2 bath + den walk-up in the heart of Wicker Park Nestled in the heart of Wicker Park, this 2 bed/ 2 bath with den features high ceilings, hardwood floors throughout, and lovely arched windows allowing plenty of natural light! Stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry, and parking are just a few included details! Pull up stools to the large breakfast bar with granite counter tops for additional seating, and enjoy fresh air on your back outdoor patio space. Bedrooms well-sized, and evenly spaced apart. Master will fit California king, with private bathroom. Live blocks from Big Star, and find your commute shortened using the EL!