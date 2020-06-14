All apartments in Chicago
Last updated February 28 2020 at 9:28 PM

2041 W POTOMAC

2041 West Potomac Avenue · (312) 672-1023
Location

2041 West Potomac Avenue, Chicago, IL 60622
West Town

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Top floor 2 bed/ 2 bath + den walk-up in the heart of Wicker Park Nestled in the heart of Wicker Park, this 2 bed/ 2 bath with den features high ceilings, hardwood floors throughout, and lovely arched windows allowing plenty of natural light! Stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry, and parking are just a few included details! Pull up stools to the large breakfast bar with granite counter tops for additional seating, and enjoy fresh air on your back outdoor patio space. Bedrooms well-sized, and evenly spaced apart. Master will fit California king, with private bathroom. Live blocks from Big Star, and find your commute shortened using the EL!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2041 W POTOMAC have any available units?
2041 W POTOMAC doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2041 W POTOMAC have?
Some of 2041 W POTOMAC's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2041 W POTOMAC currently offering any rent specials?
2041 W POTOMAC isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2041 W POTOMAC pet-friendly?
No, 2041 W POTOMAC is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 2041 W POTOMAC offer parking?
Yes, 2041 W POTOMAC does offer parking.
Does 2041 W POTOMAC have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2041 W POTOMAC does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2041 W POTOMAC have a pool?
No, 2041 W POTOMAC does not have a pool.
Does 2041 W POTOMAC have accessible units?
No, 2041 W POTOMAC does not have accessible units.
Does 2041 W POTOMAC have units with dishwashers?
No, 2041 W POTOMAC does not have units with dishwashers.
