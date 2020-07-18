All apartments in Chicago
2040 N Larrabee St 7306

2040 North Larrabee Street · (872) 704-0744
Location

2040 North Larrabee Street, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 7306 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,500

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Unit 7306 Available 08/01/20 2040 N LARRABEE ST, #7306 - Property Id: 313488

Bright 2 Bedroom Condo Available in Heart of Lincoln Park - Parking Included!
This beautiful recently renovated 2 bed condo is located in the heart of Lincoln Park. Features include gleaming hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, newer carpet in bedrooms, and patio. Laundry in-unit. Central heat & a/c. Parking included, as well as internet & cable. Steps away from Oz Park, restaurants, shops, and more! Available August 1st.

Amenities:
Patio, Dishwasher, Hardwood, Granite Kitchen, Laundry In Unit
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2040-n-larrabee-st-chicago-il-unit-7306/313488
Property Id 313488

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5956031)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

