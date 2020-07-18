Amenities
Unit 7306 Available 08/01/20 2040 N LARRABEE ST, #7306 - Property Id: 313488
Bright 2 Bedroom Condo Available in Heart of Lincoln Park - Parking Included!
This beautiful recently renovated 2 bed condo is located in the heart of Lincoln Park. Features include gleaming hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, newer carpet in bedrooms, and patio. Laundry in-unit. Central heat & a/c. Parking included, as well as internet & cable. Steps away from Oz Park, restaurants, shops, and more! Available August 1st.
Patio, Dishwasher, Hardwood, Granite Kitchen, Laundry In Unit
No Pets Allowed
