Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

2020 N Bissell St 2F

2020 North Bissell Street · No Longer Available
Location

2020 North Bissell Street, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Unit 2F Available 07/01/20 Two bedroom two bathroom in Lincoln Park - Property Id: 301176

2020 N Bissell Beautiful condo-quality apartments in the absolute heart of Lincoln Park's boutique shopping and dining district off of Armitage. Live just steps to countless amazing bars and restaurants, cafes, gyms, and the Brown Line train station. The apartments themselves are fully updated with stainless appliances, stone countertops, central heat/air, washer/dryer in unit, great layouts, and good natural sunlight.
Property Id 301176

(RLNE5859144)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2020 N Bissell St 2F have any available units?
2020 N Bissell St 2F doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2020 N Bissell St 2F have?
Some of 2020 N Bissell St 2F's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2020 N Bissell St 2F currently offering any rent specials?
2020 N Bissell St 2F isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2020 N Bissell St 2F pet-friendly?
No, 2020 N Bissell St 2F is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 2020 N Bissell St 2F offer parking?
No, 2020 N Bissell St 2F does not offer parking.
Does 2020 N Bissell St 2F have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2020 N Bissell St 2F offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2020 N Bissell St 2F have a pool?
No, 2020 N Bissell St 2F does not have a pool.
Does 2020 N Bissell St 2F have accessible units?
No, 2020 N Bissell St 2F does not have accessible units.
Does 2020 N Bissell St 2F have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2020 N Bissell St 2F has units with dishwashers.
