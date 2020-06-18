2020 N Bissell St 2F

Amenities

Two bedroom two bathroom in Lincoln Park



2020 N Bissell Beautiful condo-quality apartments in the absolute heart of Lincoln Park's boutique shopping and dining district off of Armitage. Live just steps to countless amazing bars and restaurants, cafes, gyms, and the Brown Line train station. The apartments themselves are fully updated with stainless appliances, stone countertops, central heat/air, washer/dryer in unit, great layouts, and good natural sunlight.

