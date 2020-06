Amenities

Extraordinary studio in the heart of Lincoln Park walkup near Clark and Armitage features newer kitchen with breakfast bar, spacious living area with exposed brick wall and wood burning fireplace, newer bathroom, hardwood floors throughout, great closet space, parking available, laundry room in building, rooftop deck, cats OK, amazing location near restaurants, nightlife, cafes, shopping, transportation and the Lake! Won't Last Long! Call Today!



Terms: One year lease