20 North STATE Street

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking media room

Concrete loft with 12 foot ceilings features in-unit washer/dryer and large windows. Kitchen has granite countertops. The bedroom has a walk-in closet. Monthly rent includes heat, A/C, gas, and water - tenant only pays electric. Building was fully rehabbed in 2003. Prime loop location close to Theater District, Loop Business District, Millennium Park, State Street Shops. Steps to the Red Line CTA. The building features secured entry system and gym. Parking available in surrounding buildings. Available immediately.