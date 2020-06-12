All apartments in Chicago
20 North STATE Street
Last updated June 6 2020 at 7:09 PM

20 North STATE Street

20 North State Street · (708) 309-3985
Location

20 North State Street, Chicago, IL 60602
The Loop

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 901 · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 530 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
media room
Concrete loft with 12 foot ceilings features in-unit washer/dryer and large windows. Kitchen has granite countertops. The bedroom has a walk-in closet. Monthly rent includes heat, A/C, gas, and water - tenant only pays electric. Building was fully rehabbed in 2003. Prime loop location close to Theater District, Loop Business District, Millennium Park, State Street Shops. Steps to the Red Line CTA. The building features secured entry system and gym. Parking available in surrounding buildings. Available immediately.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 North STATE Street have any available units?
20 North STATE Street has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 20 North STATE Street have?
Some of 20 North STATE Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20 North STATE Street currently offering any rent specials?
20 North STATE Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 North STATE Street pet-friendly?
No, 20 North STATE Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 20 North STATE Street offer parking?
Yes, 20 North STATE Street does offer parking.
Does 20 North STATE Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20 North STATE Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 North STATE Street have a pool?
No, 20 North STATE Street does not have a pool.
Does 20 North STATE Street have accessible units?
No, 20 North STATE Street does not have accessible units.
Does 20 North STATE Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20 North STATE Street has units with dishwashers.
