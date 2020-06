Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator gym parking pool garage tennis court

Rental in highly upgraded unit at Parkshore East with amazing views of the Lake and River. 2 Bed, 2 bath with one bedroom open to living room if desired. W/D in unit, cherry floors, granite and stainless kitchen. Freshly painted and cleaned, ready for tenant. Great building with 24 hr door person, tennis courts, pool, fitness center, and more. May be rented partially furnished (all furniture can stay, Master Bedroom needs mattresses only.