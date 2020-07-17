All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:18 PM

1949 West Cortland Street

1949 West Cortland Street · (773) 600-1551
Location

1949 West Cortland Street, Chicago, IL 60622
Logan Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit G · Avail. now

$1,750

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Prime Bucktown two bedroom/one bath garden unit with landscaped back yard and front patio. Ideally located on tree lined Cortland, steps to Blue Line el/The Metra, Damen, The 606, Bucktown shops, restaurants & nightlife. Spacious & charming vintage unit, with hardwood floors, updated appliances, dishwasher in unit and both bedrooms large enough to fit queen size beds. Easy street parking and complimentary shared laundry on site. Small dogs and cats allowed, however, yard is not to be used for dogs. No security deposit, one time move in fee of $450 and 12 month minimum lease required. Owner on premises, available August 1st, 12 mo

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1949 West Cortland Street have any available units?
1949 West Cortland Street has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1949 West Cortland Street have?
Some of 1949 West Cortland Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1949 West Cortland Street currently offering any rent specials?
1949 West Cortland Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1949 West Cortland Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1949 West Cortland Street is pet friendly.
Does 1949 West Cortland Street offer parking?
No, 1949 West Cortland Street does not offer parking.
Does 1949 West Cortland Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1949 West Cortland Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1949 West Cortland Street have a pool?
No, 1949 West Cortland Street does not have a pool.
Does 1949 West Cortland Street have accessible units?
No, 1949 West Cortland Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1949 West Cortland Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1949 West Cortland Street has units with dishwashers.
