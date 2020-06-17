1940 West Oakdale Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill

YES- CAN SHOW! Click Video link for virtual showing or contact agent for access to video. Newly updated, top floor, spacious condo quality 2 bedroom rehab in amazing, quiet West Lakeview location and just around the corner from Hamlin Park! Not your typical vintage unit it features a beautiful newer quartz kitchen with SS appliances, open and spacious living/dining area with original built-in cabinetry, updated white bath with subway tile surround, refinished wood floors, windows, HVAC, tankless hot water heater and more. Private back porch with private full sized laundry machines! Private staircase entrance with private foyer - perfect for coats and shoes. Common grass fenced yard perfect for bbq'n. Easy street parking + rental options close by. Pets ok with pet fee. $500 move-in fee. Great Lakeview location with trendy shops, restaurants and Hamlin Park just around the corner! Available now!