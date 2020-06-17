All apartments in Chicago
Last updated May 5 2020 at 9:34 PM

1940 West Oakdale Avenue

1940 West Oakdale Avenue · (312) 519-6770
Location

1940 West Oakdale Avenue, Chicago, IL 60657
North Center

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
YES- CAN SHOW! Click Video link for virtual showing or contact agent for access to video. Newly updated, top floor, spacious condo quality 2 bedroom rehab in amazing, quiet West Lakeview location and just around the corner from Hamlin Park! Not your typical vintage unit it features a beautiful newer quartz kitchen with SS appliances, open and spacious living/dining area with original built-in cabinetry, updated white bath with subway tile surround, refinished wood floors, windows, HVAC, tankless hot water heater and more. Private back porch with private full sized laundry machines! Private staircase entrance with private foyer - perfect for coats and shoes. Common grass fenced yard perfect for bbq'n. Easy street parking + rental options close by. Pets ok with pet fee. $500 move-in fee. Great Lakeview location with trendy shops, restaurants and Hamlin Park just around the corner! Available now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1940 West Oakdale Avenue have any available units?
1940 West Oakdale Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1940 West Oakdale Avenue have?
Some of 1940 West Oakdale Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1940 West Oakdale Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1940 West Oakdale Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1940 West Oakdale Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1940 West Oakdale Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1940 West Oakdale Avenue offer parking?
No, 1940 West Oakdale Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1940 West Oakdale Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1940 West Oakdale Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1940 West Oakdale Avenue have a pool?
No, 1940 West Oakdale Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1940 West Oakdale Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1940 West Oakdale Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1940 West Oakdale Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1940 West Oakdale Avenue has units with dishwashers.
