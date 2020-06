Amenities

2 Bed/1.5 bath in Lincoln Park/Old Town, Available 12/1!

This spacious, unique 2 bed 1.5 bath apartment is in the center of Lincoln Park! This unit features a rehabbed kitchen with stainless steel appliances, marble counters, a sleek back splash, new tile in the kitchen, TWO fireplaces, and hardwood flooring throughout. Just a quick walk to restaurants, shops, and all that Lincoln Park has to offer. 1 outdoor parking space included! MUST SEE!