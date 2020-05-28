All apartments in Chicago
Last updated April 4 2020 at 3:44 AM

1931 W Winona St GDN

1931 West Winona Street · (224) 707-1567
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1931 West Winona Street, Chicago, IL 60640
Lincoln Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit GDN · Avail. now

$1,775

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 725 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Renovated In Unit Laundry 2BD Garden in Ravenswood - Property Id: 227532

Modern Ravenswood apt near Brn Line!?Free Heat?In-Unit W/D?Dishwasher?Wood flrs?SS Appliances
Message today to schedule a private tour and apply same day!
--
Monthly utility fee: 2BD $30
Laundry, Dining Room, Dishwasher, Hardwood, Renovated, Laundry In Unit
--
Move in fee ($350/person)
$50 for co-signer

Pet Policy: Cats Only. 3 Max. For unusual animals ask.
+Pet Fee: $100 non-refundable pet registration fee per animal due at lease signing
+Pet Rent: $25 monthly per pet (2 pets = $50/month pet rent)
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/227532
Property Id 227532

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5666403)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1931 W Winona St GDN have any available units?
1931 W Winona St GDN has a unit available for $1,775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1931 W Winona St GDN have?
Some of 1931 W Winona St GDN's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1931 W Winona St GDN currently offering any rent specials?
1931 W Winona St GDN isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1931 W Winona St GDN pet-friendly?
No, 1931 W Winona St GDN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1931 W Winona St GDN offer parking?
No, 1931 W Winona St GDN does not offer parking.
Does 1931 W Winona St GDN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1931 W Winona St GDN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1931 W Winona St GDN have a pool?
No, 1931 W Winona St GDN does not have a pool.
Does 1931 W Winona St GDN have accessible units?
No, 1931 W Winona St GDN does not have accessible units.
Does 1931 W Winona St GDN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1931 W Winona St GDN has units with dishwashers.
