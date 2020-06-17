1917 Berteau

Amenities

Lincoln Square/North Center large two bedroom, one bathroom vintage rehab features central sir, hardwood floors, beautiful and original woodwork and trim, large living & dining rooms, tall ceilings, new kitchen, dishwasher, large bedrooms, ample closet/storage space, huge backward and side yard for summer fun, on-site laundry,easy street parking, and a great location! Entire apartment will be repainted in neutral colors if requested! Don't miss this one! No pets, please Won't Last Long! Call Today!



Terms: One year lease