Last updated May 26 2020 at 8:11 PM

1917 Berteau

1917 W Berteau Ave · (773) 938-0036
Location

1917 W Berteau Ave, Chicago, IL 60613
North Center

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Lincoln Square/North Center large two bedroom, one bathroom vintage rehab features central sir, hardwood floors, beautiful and original woodwork and trim, large living & dining rooms, tall ceilings, new kitchen, dishwasher, large bedrooms, ample closet/storage space, huge backward and side yard for summer fun, on-site laundry,easy street parking, and a great location! Entire apartment will be repainted in neutral colors if requested! Don't miss this one! No pets, please Won't Last Long! Call Today!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1917 Berteau have any available units?
1917 Berteau has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1917 Berteau have?
Some of 1917 Berteau's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1917 Berteau currently offering any rent specials?
1917 Berteau isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1917 Berteau pet-friendly?
No, 1917 Berteau is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1917 Berteau offer parking?
No, 1917 Berteau does not offer parking.
Does 1917 Berteau have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1917 Berteau does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1917 Berteau have a pool?
No, 1917 Berteau does not have a pool.
Does 1917 Berteau have accessible units?
No, 1917 Berteau does not have accessible units.
Does 1917 Berteau have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1917 Berteau has units with dishwashers.
