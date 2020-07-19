1864 North Sheffield Avenue

Amenities

Lovely Updated sunny Vintage 2 bedroom plus sunroom 1 bath in the heart of The Lincoln Park Depaul Neighborhood! High first floor walk up, this unit has Charming details with a clean lined style featuring Hardwood floors, fireplace, high ceilings, crown molding, updated white kitchen with Stainless appliances, pristine white bath, central ac, laundry in unit off of its private sunroom, rear landscaped patio for entertaining. One On Site garage space included in the rent! Super convenient and Prime location to Armitage el, shops, dining and Starbucks! Available now!