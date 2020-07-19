All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 1864 North Sheffield Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
1864 North Sheffield Avenue
Last updated July 6 2020 at 7:10 PM

1864 North Sheffield Avenue

1864 North Sheffield Avenue · (773) 914-4422
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lincoln Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1864 North Sheffield Avenue, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,700

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely Updated sunny Vintage 2 bedroom plus sunroom 1 bath in the heart of The Lincoln Park Depaul Neighborhood! High first floor walk up, this unit has Charming details with a clean lined style featuring Hardwood floors, fireplace, high ceilings, crown molding, updated white kitchen with Stainless appliances, pristine white bath, central ac, laundry in unit off of its private sunroom, rear landscaped patio for entertaining. One On Site garage space included in the rent! Super convenient and Prime location to Armitage el, shops, dining and Starbucks! Available now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1864 North Sheffield Avenue have any available units?
1864 North Sheffield Avenue has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1864 North Sheffield Avenue have?
Some of 1864 North Sheffield Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1864 North Sheffield Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1864 North Sheffield Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1864 North Sheffield Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1864 North Sheffield Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1864 North Sheffield Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1864 North Sheffield Avenue offers parking.
Does 1864 North Sheffield Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1864 North Sheffield Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1864 North Sheffield Avenue have a pool?
No, 1864 North Sheffield Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1864 North Sheffield Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1864 North Sheffield Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1864 North Sheffield Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1864 North Sheffield Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1864 North Sheffield Avenue?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

4901 S Drexel Blvd
4901 S Drexel Blvd
Chicago, IL 60615
5400-5408 S. Ingleside Avenue
5400-5408 S Ingleside Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
Woodlawn Terrace
4726 S Woodlawn Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
Lake Shore Plaza
445 E Ohio St
Chicago, IL 60611
8954 S Commercial Ave
8954 S Commercial Ave
Chicago, IL 60617
Moment
545 N McClurg Ct
Chicago, IL 60611
7901 S Paxton
7901 S Paxton Ave
Chicago, IL 60617
428 West Surf St. Apt.
428 West Surf Street
Chicago, IL 60657

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
Lincoln SquareUptown

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity