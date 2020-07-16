1837 West 21st Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking new construction

Please see 3D virtual tour to confirm this TOP floor very spacious over 1,200 SqFt 3BED/2FULL BATH unit with full of natural light and hard floor through out living area.Large Master bed with En-suite bath room and large deck. 2 other bed rooms are great size too! A ton of storage space,full size wash and dryer in the unit.LED lighting throughout the unit and 42 inch kitchen cabinets,Stainless steel appliances with granite counter top and large island. Beautiful & Stylish new construction unit in very convenience location! 4 min walk to Damen Pink line, 1 block to Damen and Cermak Bus stops. 1 parking space is included in the rent.Easy street parking for second car.