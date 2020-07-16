All apartments in Chicago
1837 West 21st Street
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:14 PM

1837 West 21st Street

1837 West 21st Street · (773) 295-4387
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1837 West 21st Street, Chicago, IL 60608
Lower West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$1,975

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
new construction
Please see 3D virtual tour to confirm this TOP floor very spacious over 1,200 SqFt 3BED/2FULL BATH unit with full of natural light and hard floor through out living area.Large Master bed with En-suite bath room and large deck. 2 other bed rooms are great size too! A ton of storage space,full size wash and dryer in the unit.LED lighting throughout the unit and 42 inch kitchen cabinets,Stainless steel appliances with granite counter top and large island. Beautiful & Stylish new construction unit in very convenience location! 4 min walk to Damen Pink line, 1 block to Damen and Cermak Bus stops. 1 parking space is included in the rent.Easy street parking for second car.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1837 West 21st Street have any available units?
1837 West 21st Street has a unit available for $1,975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1837 West 21st Street have?
Some of 1837 West 21st Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1837 West 21st Street currently offering any rent specials?
1837 West 21st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1837 West 21st Street pet-friendly?
No, 1837 West 21st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1837 West 21st Street offer parking?
Yes, 1837 West 21st Street offers parking.
Does 1837 West 21st Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1837 West 21st Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1837 West 21st Street have a pool?
No, 1837 West 21st Street does not have a pool.
Does 1837 West 21st Street have accessible units?
No, 1837 West 21st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1837 West 21st Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1837 West 21st Street has units with dishwashers.
