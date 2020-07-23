1739 N Milwaukee Ct # 1739-3

Amenities

Available 09/01/20 AMAZING 3BED/2BATH W/ W/D IN UNIT & HARDWOOD! - Property Id: 322470



These one of a kind spacious four bedroom three bath simplex & duplex units and three bedroom and three/two bath units are for a resident seeking luxury contemporary finishes in thriving Bucktown. All residences have master suites with upgraded baths. California closets are located in many of the residences. The units feature walnut finished hardwood floors, gourmet kitchens with islands with Bertazoni gas ranges, microwaves, LG refrigerators, side-by-side washer and dryers and Bosch dishwashers. The additional bedrooms are large enough for a queen size bed. The residences have recessed lighting on the main level and ceiling fans in the bedrooms. The outdoor spaces consists of various size decks for entertaining and many have a view of the Chicago skyline. The building has 8 residential units and is surrounded by restaurants, taverns and retail shopping.

