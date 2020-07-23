All apartments in Chicago
1739 N Milwaukee Ct # 1739-3
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:37 PM

1739 N Milwaukee Ct # 1739-3

1739 N Milwaukee Ave · (773) 297-3974
Location

1739 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL 60647
West Town

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $3995 · Avail. Sep 1

$3,995

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 09/01/20 AMAZING 3BED/2BATH W/ W/D IN UNIT & HARDWOOD! - Property Id: 322470

These one of a kind spacious four bedroom three bath simplex & duplex units and three bedroom and three/two bath units are for a resident seeking luxury contemporary finishes in thriving Bucktown. All residences have master suites with upgraded baths. California closets are located in many of the residences. The units feature walnut finished hardwood floors, gourmet kitchens with islands with Bertazoni gas ranges, microwaves, LG refrigerators, side-by-side washer and dryers and Bosch dishwashers. The additional bedrooms are large enough for a queen size bed. The residences have recessed lighting on the main level and ceiling fans in the bedrooms. The outdoor spaces consists of various size decks for entertaining and many have a view of the Chicago skyline. The building has 8 residential units and is surrounded by restaurants, taverns and retail shopping.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1739-n-milwaukee-ct-%23-1739-3-chicago-il/322470
Property Id 322470

(RLNE5965279)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1739 N Milwaukee Ct # 1739-3 have any available units?
1739 N Milwaukee Ct # 1739-3 has a unit available for $3,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1739 N Milwaukee Ct # 1739-3 have?
Some of 1739 N Milwaukee Ct # 1739-3's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1739 N Milwaukee Ct # 1739-3 currently offering any rent specials?
1739 N Milwaukee Ct # 1739-3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1739 N Milwaukee Ct # 1739-3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1739 N Milwaukee Ct # 1739-3 is pet friendly.
Does 1739 N Milwaukee Ct # 1739-3 offer parking?
No, 1739 N Milwaukee Ct # 1739-3 does not offer parking.
Does 1739 N Milwaukee Ct # 1739-3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1739 N Milwaukee Ct # 1739-3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1739 N Milwaukee Ct # 1739-3 have a pool?
No, 1739 N Milwaukee Ct # 1739-3 does not have a pool.
Does 1739 N Milwaukee Ct # 1739-3 have accessible units?
No, 1739 N Milwaukee Ct # 1739-3 does not have accessible units.
Does 1739 N Milwaukee Ct # 1739-3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1739 N Milwaukee Ct # 1739-3 has units with dishwashers.
