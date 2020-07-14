1723 N Kedzie Blvd

Amenities
Great Location Logan Square Heat Bill included
Beautiful 3 bedrooms all fit queen size beds and dressers, 1 is a very large bedroom
Living room,
Dining room,
New Kitchen cabinets & dishwasher.
Stainless appliances
New Bathroom
Newly refinished Hardwood floors & Original Woodwork
Refinished with green products. No VOC paint we use only animal & human friendly green & unscented products to renovate
Organic Garden that yields vegetables and herbs in spring thru fall.
Walkable to Great Chicago Restaurants
Convenient Access to Loop
A couple blocks away experience all the Joys of Humboldt Park Outdoor activities, Concerts, Tennis, Soccer, & Swimming or stay in shape just walking around the park.
Jump on the train and find yourself downtown in minutes
Easy access to the 606 Troy entrance Skate and Bike Friendly
Easy parking
Blue Line entrances North Damen Milwaukee 6 corners, Kedzie/ Logan
LGBTQ friendly Black Lives Matter
contact Mary
phone or text 312-656-3626
