1723 N Kedzie Blvd

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking tennis court

1723 - Property Id: 160635



Great Location Logan Square Heat Bill included

Beautiful 3 bedrooms all fit queen size beds and dressers, 1 is a very large bedroom

Living room,

Dining room,

New Kitchen cabinets & dishwasher.

Stainless appliances

New Bathroom

Newly refinished Hardwood floors & Original Woodwork

Refinished with green products. No VOC paint we use only animal & human friendly green & unscented products to renovate



Organic Garden that yields vegetables and herbs in spring thru fall.



Walkable to Great Chicago Restaurants

Convenient Access to Loop

A couple blocks away experience all the Joys of Humboldt Park Outdoor activities, Concerts, Tennis, Soccer, & Swimming or stay in shape just walking around the park.

Jump on the train and find yourself downtown in minutes

Easy access to the 606 Troy entrance Skate and Bike Friendly

Easy parking

Blue Line entrances North Damen Milwaukee 6 corners, Kedzie/ Logan



LGBTQ friendly Black Lives Matter

contact Mary

phone or text 312-656-3626

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/160635

Property Id 160635



(RLNE5850257)