Last updated July 11 2020 at 10:25 AM

1723 N Kedzie Blvd

1723 North Kedzie Avenue · (312) 656-3626
Location

1723 North Kedzie Avenue, Chicago, IL 60647
Humboldt Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1 bath, $2100 · Avail. now

$2,100

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
tennis court
1723 - Property Id: 160635

Great Location Logan Square Heat Bill included
Beautiful 3 bedrooms all fit queen size beds and dressers, 1 is a very large bedroom
Living room,
Dining room,
New Kitchen cabinets & dishwasher.
Stainless appliances
New Bathroom
Newly refinished Hardwood floors & Original Woodwork
Refinished with green products. No VOC paint we use only animal & human friendly green & unscented products to renovate

Organic Garden that yields vegetables and herbs in spring thru fall.

Walkable to Great Chicago Restaurants
Convenient Access to Loop
A couple blocks away experience all the Joys of Humboldt Park Outdoor activities, Concerts, Tennis, Soccer, & Swimming or stay in shape just walking around the park.
Jump on the train and find yourself downtown in minutes
Easy access to the 606 Troy entrance Skate and Bike Friendly
Easy parking
Blue Line entrances North Damen Milwaukee 6 corners, Kedzie/ Logan

LGBTQ friendly Black Lives Matter
contact Mary
phone or text 312-656-3626
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/160635
Property Id 160635

(RLNE5850257)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1723 N Kedzie Blvd have any available units?
1723 N Kedzie Blvd has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1723 N Kedzie Blvd have?
Some of 1723 N Kedzie Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1723 N Kedzie Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1723 N Kedzie Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1723 N Kedzie Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1723 N Kedzie Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 1723 N Kedzie Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 1723 N Kedzie Blvd offers parking.
Does 1723 N Kedzie Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1723 N Kedzie Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1723 N Kedzie Blvd have a pool?
No, 1723 N Kedzie Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 1723 N Kedzie Blvd have accessible units?
No, 1723 N Kedzie Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 1723 N Kedzie Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1723 N Kedzie Blvd has units with dishwashers.
