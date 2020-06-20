1639 West Warren

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage hot tub

Call Lourdes at 773-370-1989 to schedule a viewing. Available 6/1 1639 W. Warren, 1S - West Loop/Med District / 3 Bedrooms/2 Bathrooms Duplex Down / Available 6/1 / $3300/Month / $3300 Security Deposit / Central AC and Gas Forced Heating / Garage Parking Included! / Small Pets OK! w/ $250 / Laundry In-Unit! / Tenant pays for cooking Gas, Heat and Electric / $50 Credit/background Check, One Month Security Deposit and Minimum 1-Year Lease. Newer Construction (2,000sq ft), 1st Fl, Duplex Down - 3 bed/ 2 Bath, open floor plan with modern kitchen featuring Quartz Countertops, Bosch Appliances, 8' Interior doors, Oak Hardwood Floors. Large Master Suite with Spa-like Master Bath, Dual Vanity, Soaker Tub/Rain Shower. Large rear balcony, common garage roof deck and Garage Parking Included! Small pets Ok (dogs under 40lbs) with $250 pet fee (1 pet max). Steps from Ashland Green Line and buses, Union Park, United Center. Med District. Minutes to expressway and downtown. Available 6/1!! $50 credit/background check, one month security deposit and 1 year lease. Call Lourdes at 773-370-1989. No Emails. Cogent Real Estate, LLC www.ChicagoApartmentsOnline.net An equal opportunity housing Move In Cost



Terms: One year lease