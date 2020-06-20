All apartments in Chicago
Last updated May 27 2020 at 3:29 AM

1639 West Warren

1639 West Warren Boulevard · (872) 208-5722
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1639 West Warren Boulevard, Chicago, IL 60612
Near West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2000 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
hot tub
Call Lourdes at 773-370-1989 to schedule a viewing. Available 6/1 1639 W. Warren, 1S - West Loop/Med District / 3 Bedrooms/2 Bathrooms Duplex Down / Available 6/1 / $3300/Month / $3300 Security Deposit / Central AC and Gas Forced Heating / Garage Parking Included! / Small Pets OK! w/ $250 / Laundry In-Unit! / Tenant pays for cooking Gas, Heat and Electric / $50 Credit/background Check, One Month Security Deposit and Minimum 1-Year Lease. Newer Construction (2,000sq ft), 1st Fl, Duplex Down - 3 bed/ 2 Bath, open floor plan with modern kitchen featuring Quartz Countertops, Bosch Appliances, 8' Interior doors, Oak Hardwood Floors. Large Master Suite with Spa-like Master Bath, Dual Vanity, Soaker Tub/Rain Shower. Large rear balcony, common garage roof deck and Garage Parking Included! Small pets Ok (dogs under 40lbs) with $250 pet fee (1 pet max). Steps from Ashland Green Line and buses, Union Park, United Center. Med District. Minutes to expressway and downtown. Available 6/1!! $50 credit/background check, one month security deposit and 1 year lease. Call Lourdes at 773-370-1989. No Emails. Cogent Real Estate, LLC www.ChicagoApartmentsOnline.net An equal opportunity housing Move In Cost

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1639 West Warren have any available units?
1639 West Warren has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1639 West Warren have?
Some of 1639 West Warren's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1639 West Warren currently offering any rent specials?
1639 West Warren isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1639 West Warren pet-friendly?
Yes, 1639 West Warren is pet friendly.
Does 1639 West Warren offer parking?
Yes, 1639 West Warren does offer parking.
Does 1639 West Warren have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1639 West Warren offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1639 West Warren have a pool?
No, 1639 West Warren does not have a pool.
Does 1639 West Warren have accessible units?
No, 1639 West Warren does not have accessible units.
Does 1639 West Warren have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1639 West Warren has units with dishwashers.
