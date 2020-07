Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel fireplace courtyard

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry

163 WEST DIVISION, #313 - Property Id: 313976



Very cute,1 bed/1bath condo available 8/1 in Old Town!

Be sure to your this super cute 1 bed/1 bath perfectly nestled in well-maintained private courtyard building! Spacious and updated kitchen with dark cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Living space is charming and open with a wood burning fireplace! Bedroom is spacious with ample closet space and full bath. Laundry in building. - Presented by Fulton Grace Realty

Andrew Wright

Fulton Grace Realty

312-702-9578

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/163-w-division-st-chicago-il-unit-313/313976

Property Id 313976



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5940197)