160 East Illinois Street.

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage gym doorman

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities doorman gym parking bike storage garage

Sunny unit with great views of the Chicago River and peeks at Lake Michigan featuring HW floors in main living area, large kitchen with granite counters and breakfast bar, and a spacious master bedroom with room for a king bed. In unit laundry. The building has 24 HR doorman, storage locker, bike room, and a fitness center. located right next to the Mag Mile, Chicago River Walk, 1/2 block from Whole Foods - literally walk to everything! Prime stand-alone garage parking available for additional $200/Mo.