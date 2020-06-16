All apartments in Chicago
Last updated May 15 2020 at 2:14 AM

160 East Illinois Street

160 East Illinois Street · (773) 770-8001
Location

160 East Illinois Street, Chicago, IL 60611
Near North Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2207 · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
gym
doorman
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
doorman
gym
parking
bike storage
garage
Sunny unit with great views of the Chicago River and peeks at Lake Michigan featuring HW floors in main living area, large kitchen with granite counters and breakfast bar, and a spacious master bedroom with room for a king bed. In unit laundry. The building has 24 HR doorman, storage locker, bike room, and a fitness center. located right next to the Mag Mile, Chicago River Walk, 1/2 block from Whole Foods - literally walk to everything! Prime stand-alone garage parking available for additional $200/Mo.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 160 East Illinois Street have any available units?
160 East Illinois Street has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 160 East Illinois Street have?
Some of 160 East Illinois Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 160 East Illinois Street currently offering any rent specials?
160 East Illinois Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 160 East Illinois Street pet-friendly?
No, 160 East Illinois Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 160 East Illinois Street offer parking?
Yes, 160 East Illinois Street does offer parking.
Does 160 East Illinois Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 160 East Illinois Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 160 East Illinois Street have a pool?
No, 160 East Illinois Street does not have a pool.
Does 160 East Illinois Street have accessible units?
No, 160 East Illinois Street does not have accessible units.
Does 160 East Illinois Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 160 East Illinois Street has units with dishwashers.

