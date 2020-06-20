1544 North Wieland Street

Amenities

Property Amenities parking garage hot tub new construction

OLD TOWN extra-wide custom design home by Sullivan Goulette. 2600 square foot NY style soft loft new construction 3 bed, 3 bath duplex up 13 and 11 foot ceilings. Main floor above grade, perfect cool work live home office/family room with wet bar & full bath. Kitchen is furnished with Florense furniture quality contemporary cabinetry and Gaggenau integrated appliances, oversize spa like master shower with steam and radiant floors. This 2 story lives like a single family home with a private terrace, Huge 39 ft long parking garage spot with 13 ft ceiling that fits 2 cars and lift for up to 3 cars. Short walk to Latin & Catherine Cook Schools & 5 minute walk to North Ave Beach and all of the great restaurants and entertainment in Old Town and Gold Coast. Available for June 1 possession. (FLOOR PLANS IN ADDITIONAL INFO)