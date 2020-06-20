All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:39 AM

1544 North Wieland Street

1544 North Wieland Street · No Longer Available
Location

1544 North Wieland Street, Chicago, IL 60610
Near North Side

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
new construction
OLD TOWN extra-wide custom design home by Sullivan Goulette. 2600 square foot NY style soft loft new construction 3 bed, 3 bath duplex up 13 and 11 foot ceilings. Main floor above grade, perfect cool work live home office/family room with wet bar & full bath. Kitchen is furnished with Florense furniture quality contemporary cabinetry and Gaggenau integrated appliances, oversize spa like master shower with steam and radiant floors. This 2 story lives like a single family home with a private terrace, Huge 39 ft long parking garage spot with 13 ft ceiling that fits 2 cars and lift for up to 3 cars. Short walk to Latin & Catherine Cook Schools & 5 minute walk to North Ave Beach and all of the great restaurants and entertainment in Old Town and Gold Coast. Available for June 1 possession. (FLOOR PLANS IN ADDITIONAL INFO)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1544 North Wieland Street have any available units?
1544 North Wieland Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1544 North Wieland Street have?
Some of 1544 North Wieland Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1544 North Wieland Street currently offering any rent specials?
1544 North Wieland Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1544 North Wieland Street pet-friendly?
No, 1544 North Wieland Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1544 North Wieland Street offer parking?
Yes, 1544 North Wieland Street does offer parking.
Does 1544 North Wieland Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1544 North Wieland Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1544 North Wieland Street have a pool?
No, 1544 North Wieland Street does not have a pool.
Does 1544 North Wieland Street have accessible units?
No, 1544 North Wieland Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1544 North Wieland Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1544 North Wieland Street has units with dishwashers.
