Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

1542 S Ridgeway Ave 3R

1542 South Ridgeway Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1542 South Ridgeway Avenue, Chicago, IL 60623
North Lawndale

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Ridgeway - Property Id: 243951

Beautiful, 2-bd, 1-ba apartment in North Lawndale. This unit, located on the 3rd floor, is freshly updated and ready for move in. Fresh paint, new hardwood flooring and plenty of closet space! Spacious open concept living room can double as a dining room. Control your own heat (its electric), hot water and electricity within the unit. Gated, secure and well maintained building with 24 hour camera surveillance system. Long term tenants and property manager who keeps up with maintenance. Street Parking available. Walking distance from the 16th/18th street bus. Grocery stores within one mile. All are welcome!

$1000 a month
Cats ok/No dogs
1 year lease
Income must be 2.5 - 3 times rent
No Evictions
1 month Security/1st months rent

If interested please call Mara with Bbb Properties at 773.931.0559
Monday-Friday 8am-6pm Read Less
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/243951
Property Id 243951

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5795764)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1542 S Ridgeway Ave 3R have any available units?
1542 S Ridgeway Ave 3R doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1542 S Ridgeway Ave 3R have?
Some of 1542 S Ridgeway Ave 3R's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1542 S Ridgeway Ave 3R currently offering any rent specials?
1542 S Ridgeway Ave 3R isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1542 S Ridgeway Ave 3R pet-friendly?
Yes, 1542 S Ridgeway Ave 3R is pet friendly.
Does 1542 S Ridgeway Ave 3R offer parking?
No, 1542 S Ridgeway Ave 3R does not offer parking.
Does 1542 S Ridgeway Ave 3R have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1542 S Ridgeway Ave 3R does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1542 S Ridgeway Ave 3R have a pool?
No, 1542 S Ridgeway Ave 3R does not have a pool.
Does 1542 S Ridgeway Ave 3R have accessible units?
No, 1542 S Ridgeway Ave 3R does not have accessible units.
Does 1542 S Ridgeway Ave 3R have units with dishwashers?
No, 1542 S Ridgeway Ave 3R does not have units with dishwashers.
