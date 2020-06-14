1529 South State Street

Amenities

pet friendly parking gym business center fireplace bike storage

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center gym parking bike storage internet access

Breathtaking City/Lake Views from the 21st Floor! Heart of South Loop, enjoy this 2 Bed/2 Bath meticulous unit. Features include: huge closets in Master Bed. Master Bath w/fantastic soaking tub, separate shower & double vanity. The open floor plan concept includes gas fireplace, see thru kitchen and separate dining with stunning North and East Facing views with In Unit W/D. Building features Exercise Room, Bike Room and business Center. GAS, CABLE, INTERNET, & PARKING INCLUDED! Schedule your showing today!!!

Contact us to schedule a showing.