1529 South State Street

Amenities
Breathtaking City/Lake Views from the 21st Floor! Heart of South Loop, enjoy this 2 Bed/2 Bath meticulous unit. Features include: huge closets in Master Bed. Master Bath w/fantastic soaking tub, separate shower & double vanity. The open floor plan concept includes gas fireplace, see thru kitchen and separate dining with stunning North and East Facing views with In Unit W/D. Building features Exercise Room, Bike Room and business Center. GAS, CABLE, INTERNET, & PARKING INCLUDED! Schedule your showing today!!!
Contact us to schedule a showing.