Chicago, IL
1529 South State Street
Last updated April 21 2020 at 10:12 PM

1529 South State Street

1529 South State Street · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1395856
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1529 South State Street, Chicago, IL 60605
Near South Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
gym
business center
fireplace
bike storage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
gym
parking
bike storage
internet access
Breathtaking City/Lake Views from the 21st Floor! Heart of South Loop, enjoy this 2 Bed/2 Bath meticulous unit. Features include: huge closets in Master Bed. Master Bath w/fantastic soaking tub, separate shower & double vanity. The open floor plan concept includes gas fireplace, see thru kitchen and separate dining with stunning North and East Facing views with In Unit W/D. Building features Exercise Room, Bike Room and business Center. GAS, CABLE, INTERNET, & PARKING INCLUDED! Schedule your showing today!!!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1529 South State Street have any available units?
1529 South State Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1529 South State Street have?
Some of 1529 South State Street's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1529 South State Street currently offering any rent specials?
1529 South State Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1529 South State Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1529 South State Street is pet friendly.
Does 1529 South State Street offer parking?
Yes, 1529 South State Street does offer parking.
Does 1529 South State Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1529 South State Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1529 South State Street have a pool?
No, 1529 South State Street does not have a pool.
Does 1529 South State Street have accessible units?
No, 1529 South State Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1529 South State Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1529 South State Street does not have units with dishwashers.
