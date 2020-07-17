1523 W Chicago Ave

Amenities

Available 09/01/20 Ukrainian Village One bed / One bath - Property Id: 308529



1523 W. Chicago Located at the corner of Chicago Ave and Armour in Noble Square/ East Ukrainian Village this building features brand new full-gut rehabbed luxury finished apartments. The units feature electronic keyless entry, Nest thermostats, hardwood floors, central heat/air, washer dryer in unit, and all new kitchens with stainless appliances and quartz countertops with breakfast bars, and brand new luxury finished baths. Also an easy commute on the Chicago bus or Milwaukee/Chicago Blue line station. Hardwood floors Central heat/air Washer dryer in unit Nest thermostat Keyless entry Great natural sunlight Open concept layout Luxury finishes Pets allowed Bundled services fee, pet fees, and move in fees apply. Listed by Peak Realty Chicago, professionally managed by Peak Properties.

Broker: Andrew Lowrance

**Application fees are non-refundable, please reach out to us before you apply to verify credit and income requirements**

