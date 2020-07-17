All apartments in Chicago
1523 W Chicago Ave

1523 West Chicago Avenue · (417) 234-0684
Location

1523 West Chicago Avenue, Chicago, IL 60642
West Town

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $2395 · Avail. Sep 1

$2,395

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 697 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
key fob access
Available 09/01/20 Ukrainian Village One bed / One bath - Property Id: 308529

1523 W. Chicago Located at the corner of Chicago Ave and Armour in Noble Square/ East Ukrainian Village this building features brand new full-gut rehabbed luxury finished apartments. The units feature electronic keyless entry, Nest thermostats, hardwood floors, central heat/air, washer dryer in unit, and all new kitchens with stainless appliances and quartz countertops with breakfast bars, and brand new luxury finished baths. Also an easy commute on the Chicago bus or Milwaukee/Chicago Blue line station. Hardwood floors Central heat/air Washer dryer in unit Nest thermostat Keyless entry Great natural sunlight Open concept layout Luxury finishes Pets allowed Bundled services fee, pet fees, and move in fees apply. Listed by Peak Realty Chicago, professionally managed by Peak Properties.
Broker: Andrew Lowrance
**Application fees are non-refundable, please reach out to us before you apply to verify credit and income requirements**
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1523-w-chicago-ave-chicago-il/308529
Property Id 308529

(RLNE5943760)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1523 W Chicago Ave have any available units?
1523 W Chicago Ave has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1523 W Chicago Ave have?
Some of 1523 W Chicago Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1523 W Chicago Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1523 W Chicago Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1523 W Chicago Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1523 W Chicago Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1523 W Chicago Ave offer parking?
No, 1523 W Chicago Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1523 W Chicago Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1523 W Chicago Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1523 W Chicago Ave have a pool?
No, 1523 W Chicago Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1523 W Chicago Ave have accessible units?
No, 1523 W Chicago Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1523 W Chicago Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1523 W Chicago Ave has units with dishwashers.
