Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:12 PM

1521 West Sherwin Ave.

1521 West Sherwin Avenue · (773) 893-0916
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1521 West Sherwin Avenue, Chicago, IL 60626
Rogers Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$995

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

24hr laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
24hr laundry
e-payments
bbq/grill
key fob access
tennis court
Apartment Features: Bright White Kitchen Cabinets Gray Quartz Countertops with Deep Undermount Sink Stainless Steel Appliances includes Dishwasher Spacious Living Area with Front View Designer Plank Flooring Renovated Bathroom with Shower Stall Ceiling Fan with LED Lighting Saflok Security Key Entry Heat/Water/Cooking Gas Included Pets Welcome (No Pet Rent) Building Features: 24 HR Fitness Room with Table Tennis 24 HR Laundry Room with Mobile Pay Bike Parking Butterfly MX Video Front Door Intercom with Key Fob Security Access Close to Jewel, Starbuck, Restaurants, Nightlife and the Beach Near the Jarvis & Howard Red Line & Buses Management Features: A+ Better Business Bureau Rating Office open 6 days a week, Monday through Saturday Pay your rent online with no convenience fees Submit Maintenance requests through the online tenant portal Rebuild your credit by paying rent on time (ask how!) Building Features: 24 HR Fitness Room 24 HR Laundry room has card system BBQ Stone Patio Seating with Grill Bike Parking Front door Intercom with Key Fob Security Access Close to Restaurants, Nightlife and the Beach Near the Jarvis Red Line stop and buses Management Features: A+ Better Business Bureau Rating Office open 6 days a week, Monday through Saturday Pay your rent online with no convenience fees Submit Maintenance requests through the online tenant portal Rebuild your credit by paying rent on time (ask how!)

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1521 West Sherwin Ave. have any available units?
1521 West Sherwin Ave. has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1521 West Sherwin Ave. have?
Some of 1521 West Sherwin Ave.'s amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1521 West Sherwin Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1521 West Sherwin Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1521 West Sherwin Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1521 West Sherwin Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 1521 West Sherwin Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 1521 West Sherwin Ave. does offer parking.
Does 1521 West Sherwin Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1521 West Sherwin Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1521 West Sherwin Ave. have a pool?
No, 1521 West Sherwin Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1521 West Sherwin Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1521 West Sherwin Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1521 West Sherwin Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1521 West Sherwin Ave. has units with dishwashers.
