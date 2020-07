Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Central heat and air! 2 br, 1 bath garden apartment, just 6 blocks to Wrigley Field. Available August. 600 sf unit includes hardwood floors, updated kitchen, etc. Coin laundry in building. Fantastic Lakeview/Wrigleyville location near numerous dining, entertainment and retail options nearby. Close to Jewel, Whole Foods, etc. 3 blocks to Addison Brown CTA train and Addison bus on the corner. Two blocks to Greenview and Sheil parks. Cat considered with extra fee.